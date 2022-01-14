Eastern Iowans urged to stay in as roads deteriorate with Friday’s snowfall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roads are already partially to mostly covered in some areas of eastern Iowa Friday as snow moves across the state.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and points west. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Manchester and Dubuque. See the alerts here.

The snow started in Cedar Rapids just before 10 a.m., with forecasters expecting 3-6 inches. That goes for Iowa City as well. The entire western half of our area is at risk for 6 inches or more of snowfall by the time it wraps up. Dubuque is expected to get 1-3 inches.

Images from Iowa DOT snow plow cameras south of Waterloo Friday morning showed near whiteout conditions as snow started covering Iowa roadways.

Clayton County Emergency Management posted images of plow cameras that also show near whiteout conditions at around 10:30 a.m., saying “Road conditions are deteriorating. Allow time or stay home if you can.”

The Independence Police Department is reporting extremely slick roads that are completely covered. The department urged residents to stay home if possible.

The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to watch for snow plows, and to slow down.

The snow will continue through Friday night, but is expected to be done by Saturday morning. After that, the rest of the weekend will be quiet, with highs generally in the teens and 20s.

1/14 (KCRG)

1/14 (KCRG)

1/14 (KCRG)

We are still on track for snow to move across eastern Iowa Friday. (KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.