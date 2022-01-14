Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Eastern Iowans urged to stay in as roads deteriorate with Friday’s snowfall

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roads are already partially to mostly covered in some areas of eastern Iowa Friday as snow moves across the state.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and points west. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Manchester and Dubuque. See the alerts here.

The snow started in Cedar Rapids just before 10 a.m., with forecasters expecting 3-6 inches. That goes for Iowa City as well. The entire western half of our area is at risk for 6 inches or more of snowfall by the time it wraps up. Dubuque is expected to get 1-3 inches.

Images from Iowa DOT snow plow cameras south of Waterloo Friday morning showed near whiteout conditions as snow started covering Iowa roadways.

Clayton County Emergency Management posted images of plow cameras that also show near whiteout conditions at around 10:30 a.m., saying “Road conditions are deteriorating. Allow time or stay home if you can.”

The Independence Police Department is reporting extremely slick roads that are completely covered. The department urged residents to stay home if possible.

The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to watch for snow plows, and to slow down.

The snow will continue through Friday night, but is expected to be done by Saturday morning. After that, the rest of the weekend will be quiet, with highs generally in the teens and 20s.

1/14
1/14(KCRG)
1/14
1/14(KCRG)
1/14
1/14(KCRG)
We are still on track for snow to move across eastern Iowa Friday.
We are still on track for snow to move across eastern Iowa Friday.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
"Roads are extremely slick, 100% snow and ice covered! Officers are working multiple accidents....
Roads already partially covered with snow in portions of Iowa
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

The Iowa State Patrol shared an image on its Facebook page after a trooper clocked a driver at...
Iowa State Patrol: Young driver caught going 101 mph to ‘beat the snow storm’
Amber Horton with Corridor Kitchens joins us to discuss remodeling your kitchen.
Corridor Kitchens shares tips for remodeling your kitchen
A judge announced in court Friday the medical evaluation for Ethan Orton finds him competent to...
Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing parents found competent to stand trial
A crash in Independence Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in Friday morning crash in Independence