Dubuque nonprofit moves to online only tutoring amid surge in COVID-19 cases

(Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)
(Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque nonprofit that provides English and Citizenship tutoring for adult immigrants is temporarily moving exclusively to online tutoring as COVID-19 cases surge.

Presentation Lantern Center announced the move on Tuesday.

“A high level of transmission in our community has negatively, continuously, affected our staffing capacity and our number of available tutors for months,” the center said in a Facebook post.

The center said it plans to reopen as soon as safely possible, but did not give criteria for when that may be.

People can set up virtual tutoring by emailing info@thelanterncenter.org or calling (563) 557-7134.

For more information, go to the center’s website.

