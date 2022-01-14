Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
KCRG Snowfall forecast issued 2PM 1-13-22
Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
Health experts said long testing times at Liberty High testing site shows need for more testing
Health experts said long testing times at Liberty High testing site shows need for more testing
Health experts said long testing times at Liberty High testing site shows need for more testing
Health experts said long testing times at Liberty High testing site shows need for more testing