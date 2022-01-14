Cedar Rapids woman without taste or smell more than a year later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brianna Hopp-Mays mays tested positive for COVID-19 back in November 2020.

“I remember going back to my bedroom and like taking a bite of it. And like there was nothing there. So I just thought, oh, maybe I didn’t put the seasoning in,” said Hopp-Mays.

Losing her sense of taste and smell was Hopp-Mays first symptom of COVID-19. More than a year later, Brianna is still without taste to smell. Hopp-Mays is what doctors are calling a COVID-19 long hauler.

”Because people are having such varied presentations after a period of time, these can be really challenging diagnosis and management conditions. And we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make the system work better to help them through that uncertainty,” said Dr. Ethan Berke, Chief Public Health Officer for UnitedHealth Group.

A loss of taste and smell is a less common symptom for those infected with the Omicron variant. As new variants emerge doctors are constantly working to better understand the virus and the long-term impact on the human body.

“It’s a long-term issue that we are going to have to pay attention to over the coming months and years, as we learn more about what happens after the viral infection,” said Dr. Berke.

