Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids woman without taste or smell more than a year later

(WBRC)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brianna Hopp-Mays mays tested positive for COVID-19 back in November 2020.

“I remember going back to my bedroom and like taking a bite of it. And like there was nothing there. So I just thought, oh, maybe I didn’t put the seasoning in,” said Hopp-Mays.

Losing her sense of taste and smell was Hopp-Mays first symptom of COVID-19. More than a year later, Brianna is still without taste to smell. Hopp-Mays is what doctors are calling a COVID-19 long hauler.

”Because people are having such varied presentations after a period of time, these can be really challenging diagnosis and management conditions. And we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make the system work better to help them through that uncertainty,” said Dr. Ethan Berke, Chief Public Health Officer for UnitedHealth Group.

A loss of taste and smell is a less common symptom for those infected with the Omicron variant. As new variants emerge doctors are constantly working to better understand the virus and the long-term impact on the human body.

“It’s a long-term issue that we are going to have to pay attention to over the coming months and years, as we learn more about what happens after the viral infection,” said Dr. Berke.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

Condition of the Guard Iowa
Major General praises troops in 'Condition of the Guard' address
At this time last year, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics had just one confirmed...
UIHC CEO asking Iowans to return to stricter Covid-19 mitigations for next 4-6 weeks
UIHC CEO asking for Iowans to return to stricter mitigations next 4-6 weeks
UIHC CEO asking Iowans to return to stricter Covid-19 mitigations for next 4-6 weeks
Staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Luther Manor in Dubuque County say they are mostly in need of...
Dubuque nursing homes feeling impact of new COVID surge