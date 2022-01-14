Cedar Rapids Schools ends COVID-19 reporting, changes mask metrics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents in Cedar Rapids will no longer get alerts or updates on COVID-19 cases in the district in a change that will also move metrics to end a mask mandate.

The district cited the end of contact tracing by Linn County Public Health as leaving the district with an unclear picture of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

“Because of the potential inaccuracies associated with self-testing and self-reporting, CRCSD made the decision not to post data that CRCSD could not confirm,” district spokesperson Colleen Scholer told TV9.

The district had been posting weekly district-wide updates to its COVID-19 dashboard that included the number of cases broken down by individual school. Other Linn County districts, including College Community and Linn Mar, continued regular weekly updates on COVID-19 cases in their districts on Friday.

Cedar Rapids will also no longer notify parents when a case has been identified in their child’s school.

Scholer says the district is currently discussing the potential of releasing general illness absences to the public.

MASK MANDATE METRICS

The end of contact tracing and case reporting also eliminated several of the metrics the district was using to determine when it would end its district-wide mask mandate.

Instead, the district will use only three metrics:

Linn County 7-day Positivity Rate at or below 14% (currently 40.1%)

At least 50% of students grades K-6 fully vaccinated.

At least 50% of students grades 7-12 fully vaccinated.

The district said it is still discussing if those metrics would let them lift mask mandates at individual buildings, which is what the Dubuque School District does.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.