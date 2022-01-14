Arrest made in December 17th officer involved shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Cedar Rapids Police arrested Eddie Ayers III in relation to the December 17th, 2021 officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Center Street NE.

Investigators identified Ayers through the use of video and other physical evidence during the investigation and have now filed a plethora of charges against him:

Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations: Use/Display Weapon

Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations: Bodily Injury

Interference with Official Acts with a Dangerous Weapon

Eluding Resulting in Injury

Speeding

Disobedience to Traffic Control Device

Failure to Dim

No Iowa Driver’s License

Police say, Officer Scott Fruehling, who was involved in the December 17th shooting, will remain in a non-active duty status as is protocol until an administrative review of the events have been completed by Cedar Rapids Police

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.