Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow expected to impact the Friday evening commute.

That system will start in the morning, likely after the morning commute, over the northwest half of the area, with snow overspreading much of the area during the afternoon.

There remains considerable uncertainty in the track, so forecast tweaks will likely still be needed going forward. At this time, forecasters are confident this will be an all-snow event, so ice won’t be an issue. The heaviest snow is expected to fall west, with the lightest snow falling in the east.

At this time, we expect a 3-6″ snowfall for Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

Considerably less snow is anticipated toward Dubuque, which may wind up only around an inch. Stay tuned for further updates!

