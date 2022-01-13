Show You Care
Winter storm on track for Friday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday will be quiet and seasonably mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and partly cloudy skies overhead. Clouds increase tonight, becoming mostly cloudy ahead of Friday’s winter storm. A winter storm watch is in place and will likely to be upgraded to an advisory or warning later today. Look for snow to being mid to late morning in the far western parts of the TV9 viewing area, slowly pushing eastward through the afternoon. Confidence continues to grow in the placement of the heaviest snow bands, but there looks to be a fairly sharp cutoff on the eastern edge of the system due to dry air in place that will likely eat away at snowfall totals to the north and east. Waterloo, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids all fall within the 3-6″ band of snowfall, likely on the lower end of that range. Dubuque will see considerably less due to the air expected and will likely receive less than 1″. Stay tuned for further updates!

Snow Chances