Winter storm to hit Iowa Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next round of winter weather takes aim at Iowa on Friday with heavy snow possible in parts of the state. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of central Iowa. Click here for the latest warning and advisories.

Timing of snowfall

“Snow will start falling from the west and expand eastward. The first snow will fall starting during the morning hours in western Iowa, in eastern Iowa during the late morning,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “Snow will expand in coverage across Eastern Iowa into the afternoon.”

Ryherd said moderate to heavy snowfall will happen during the late afternoon hours and will impact the evening commute.

“The snow will wind down as we get later into the night Friday, light snow could continue into early Saturday morning,” Ryherd added.

The system is expected to clear the state Saturday morning.

What we’re watching

The First Alert Storm Team said confidence continues to increase in the forecasted arrival times and snowfall amounts. But Ryherd warns a shift in the track could cause a shift in timing and how much snow falls.

“As of Thursday afternoon, the storm is still more than 900 miles away. A shift of fifty miles now could mean a shift in the storm path as it moves into Iowa. And any shift in that path will impact the snowfall forecast,” Ryherd explained. “We’re adjusting the forecast as more data is available and as the storm gets closer but we’re confident this will have widespread impacts felt across much of the state. Make sure you’re monitoring our newscasts, website, and apps for the most up-to-date forecast.”

Heaviest snow totals expected west

Areas of Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Iowa City are expected to see anywhere from three to six inches of snow before the storm is over. Heavier amounts are expected closer to central Iowa.

“Areas of northeast Iowa will see one to three inches of snow as of our most recent forecast Thursday afternoon,” Ryherd said.

She added there will be a sharp cutoff in snowfall amounts on the northeast side of this storm.

“Areas along the Mississippi River, including Dubuque, could see anywhere from trace amounts of snow to an inch.”

Cooler and calm after the storm

Ryherd said high temperatures will drop into the 20s following the storm Saturday and Sunday. A warmup is expected to start the workweek with high temperatures in the 30s before colder air moves in during the later portion of the week. Click here for the latest forecast.

