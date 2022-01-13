Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida police officer saved a dolphin that was caught in a fishing next last month, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on camera.

According to Miami-Dade police, Officer Nelson Silva with the Marine Patrol Unit received a call of a dolphin in distress Dec. 10.

Silva located the young dolphin trapped in a fishing net and was able to free the animal safely by using a knife to cut through the net.

“It’s OK, I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying in the video.

The police department released the body camera footage Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Girl fatally struck by police vehicle was headed to store

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Fairfield City Council member Judy Ham is facing backlash from the American Civil Liberties...
ACLU of Iowa accuses Fairfield City Council member of anti-LGBTQ comments
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission met in Altoona, where they dug into studies looking at...
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission examine studies about impact of potential casinos in Linn county
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron