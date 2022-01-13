Show You Care
Texas woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID-19 test

By Megan Vanselow and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – People across the country are waiting hours in line to get a COVID-19 test amid a surge in omicron cases.

According to KWTX, people have reported waiting more than seven hours at COVID-19 testing sites in Waco, Texas.

Barbara Battee said she, her son and two grandkids returned to the same COVID testing site three days in a row, waiting for six and a half to seven and a half hours each day.

After being turned away for the second time, Battee said the site manager advised her and her family to line up at 5 a.m. the next day and wait for the site to open at 8.

They arrived at 5 a.m. as suggested and were already behind some 70 cars. She said they were tested around 11:30 a.m., three of the four testing positive.

“Maybe one percent of cars left and got out of line, but it was only one percent because we all need the test,” Battee explained.

She said they looked for other options to get an official test that could be turned into school and work over the course of the three days but found no other options.

While Battee called the three-day process miserable, she said the staff isn’t to blame.

“That was miserable and it’s really no one’s fault. I have nothing but great things to say about those employees. They’re spending the day out there away from their families, and they’re doing the best they can,” Battee said.

While the staff was friendly and helpful, Battee suggests the site cut people off once the maximum number of cars have arrived in an effort to prevent others from waiting several hours without a test like she did.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

