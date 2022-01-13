Show You Care
Suspect rolls vehicle in Benton County pursuit

Slayne Rayman
Slayne Rayman(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Slayne Rayman of Elberon after Rayman failed to yield to law enforcement before crashing his vehicle.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:44 pm, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a 2000 White Ford Mustang driven by Rayman in the 1500 block of 70th Street, Keystone. Rayman instead increased his speed up to 90 mph.

Rayman failed to turn onto a gravel road at 13th Avenue and 70th Street, instead rolling over upon entering the ditch on the west side.

Rayman was charged with eluding a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, driving while barred, and additional traffic offenses.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

