Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.

The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Girl fatally struck by police vehicle was headed to store

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden meets with senators, but Sinema blunts voting bill’s chances
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges