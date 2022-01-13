Store manager explains why you might have to wait 4-6 months for new furniture

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -If you’re planning a spring room update and it includes a new couch, you might want to put an order in now. Supply chain backups are impacting the industry, leaving some waiting months for new furniture.

Jim Smalley has been the store manager at CR Home Furnishings in southwest Cedar Rapids for 28 years. He’s calling customers daily to give them status updates on where their furniture is at.

“As we speak right now, it’s four and a half months out,” he explained regarding one customer’s sofa. That customer should have their couch next month.

“By the end of February to be quite honest with you that customer has almost waited 6 months for their sofa,” Smalley explained.

For years, Smalley has been able to get customers their furniture in 6-8 weeks. Since the pandemic, those wait times have multiplied to 4-6 months. The industry has been hit by widespread supply chain backups that Smalley believes stem from a rising demand for furniture and lack of workforce.

“Bedroom and dining room sets, they’re sitting in the ports for as long as 2-3 months before they even get checked in,” Smalley said.

It’s forced manufactures to pivot. Smalley told us couches with 150 fabric choices are streamlining a few options that they can get to customers quicker.

“6-8 weeks, only in this fabric,” he pointed out.

CR Home Furnishings does have several furniture options in stock, but they’re ones the store themselves ordered 4-6 months ago.

“Nobody wants you to have your furniture more than I do,” Smalley said.

