Springville’s Lauren Wilson breaks her cousin’s single-game scoring record

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - “I didn’t really know until thirty-ish (points). My coaches and teammates were all cheering me on.”

Lauren Wilson flew past “thirty-ish,” and broke the Springville single game scoring record with 40.

The record was previously held by Oriole great Rylee Menster, who also happens to be Wilson’s cousin.

“I wanted her to be better than me!” Menster said. “She’s already broken records of mine so that’s happy I’m happy to see that and especially to keep it in the family that’s an extra plus.”

Menster now plays at Minnesota State, back in high school, her little cousin Lauren was a team manager.

“I practiced with them when I was a manager,” Wilson said “I think growing up with them and just improving my game a lot.”

“Feeding Lauren inside and Riley was one we always fed outside,” said Springville head coach Christina Zaruba “Growing up watching Riley play, is what Lauren kind of was witness to and she has always loved being right behind her.”

Like most great players, Wilson is unselfish. But anyone who’s watched her play knows she’s a special talent, capable of breaking records anytime she steps on the court.

“Sometime she has the ball in there and you’re like what she gonna do there’s no way she’s gonna get around three defenders and she scores it,” Menster said.

When asked if she could ever get more than 40, Wilson said to keep watching the Orioles.

“I don’t know, I guess we’ll see.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.