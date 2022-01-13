Show You Care
Shots fired outside Cedar Rapids convenience store on Wednesday

The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.
The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are reporting an incident occurring at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Mt. Vernon Rd, SE Wednesday evening.

Police say that at approximately 5:48 pm officers were dispatched to the convenience store following a report of a fight between multiple people. Officers received reports while en route, that shots had been fired.

Preliminary information from the on-scene investigation indicated that three male individuals engaged in a physical altercation with another male inside the store. After all parties exited the store a male subject in a blue SUV fired multiple shots at the occupants of a small, gold SUV.

All subjects and vehicles fled before police arrived. No damage or injuries are known at this time.

The investigation is still underway.

