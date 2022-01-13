Quiet again today, snow arrives in eastern Iowa tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look pretty quiet aside from the potential for a few scattered flurries early this morning. Plan on decreasing clouds later on with highs well into the 30s. The main focus is the next system that’s still set to move into our area tomorrow. Look for it to start in the morning over the northwest half of the area with snow overspreading much of the area during the afternoon. There remains considerable uncertainty in the track so forecast tweaks will likely still be needed going forward. At this time, we expect a 3-6″ snowfall for Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Considerably less snow is anticipated toward Dubuque, which may wind up only around an inch. Stay tuned for further updates!

