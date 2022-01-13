From Prairie to Carver, Keegan Murray has grown into one of the best scorers in the nation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s crazy how far Keegan Murray has come from his days at prairie high school to leading the country in scoring at 24.7 points a game.

Murray said the big game changer for him was the year he spent at DME Acadamy in Florida.

“That year was probably the best thing I could’ve done. I was playing against college guys,” said the sophomore, “I was playing against other post-grad teams that are really good. I just think that year kind of matured me for college.”

Murray has received a lot national attention this year, but he is the same old Keegan nothing seems to phase him.

“You wouldn’t even know it, to be around him,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “A very businesslike approach. I just wanna make sure he’s still having fun and seems to be.”

“I just take pride in myself as a person just keeping my mentality strong matter the high or the low,” Murray said. “There is obviously a lot of tension on me, Luka (Garza) had that attention last year. Last year was just learning from him and how he cooperated with the attention he was getting.”

Keegan keeps in close contact with Luka even during Garza’s busy NBA schedule.

“He just talks to me about my success so far and just keep pushing being a leader on this team. I just emulate what he did last year,” Murray said.

Despite leading the country in scoring, Murray has had to overcome some injuries this year, including a hard fall against Wisconsin. But he is ready roll Thursday night against Indiana.

“A couple of days after that I was was pretty dinged up,” Murray said. “I am 100% now.”

