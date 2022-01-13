Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

From Prairie to Carver, Keegan Murray has grown into one of the best scorers in the nation

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s crazy how far Keegan Murray has come from his days at prairie high school to leading the country in scoring at 24.7 points a game.

Murray said the big game changer for him was the year he spent at DME Acadamy in Florida.

“That year was probably the best thing I could’ve done. I was playing against college guys,” said the sophomore, “I was playing against other post-grad teams that are really good. I just think that year kind of matured me for college.”

Murray has received a lot national attention this year, but he is the same old Keegan nothing seems to phase him.

“You wouldn’t even know it, to be around him,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “A very businesslike approach. I just wanna make sure he’s still having fun and seems to be.”

“I just take pride in myself as a person just keeping my mentality strong matter the high or the low,” Murray said. “There is obviously a lot of tension on me, Luka (Garza) had that attention last year. Last year was just learning from him and how he cooperated with the attention he was getting.”

Keegan keeps in close contact with Luka even during Garza’s busy NBA schedule.

“He just talks to me about my success so far and just keep pushing being a leader on this team. I just emulate what he did last year,” Murray said.

Despite leading the country in scoring, Murray has had to overcome some injuries this year, including a hard fall against Wisconsin. But he is ready roll Thursday night against Indiana.

“A couple of days after that I was was pretty dinged up,” Murray said. “I am 100% now.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall

Latest News

John Campbell goes to the archives to explore to Ben Roethlisberger’s battles against Iowa
John Campbell goes to the archives to explore to Ben Roethlisberger’s battles against Iowa
Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4
Top-ranked Hawkeyes piece together back-to-back conference wins, roll past Purdue winning 36-4
Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86
Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86
Iowa’s Kemerer returns to lineup against Minnesota, wants to enjoy seventh year
Iowa’s Kemerer returns to lineup against Minnesota, wants to enjoy seventh year