POLL: 81 Percent of American’s think COVID is here to stay; 54 percent support airlines requiring proof of vaccination

A majority of Virginia parents are willing to have their children vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a poll conducted by the Research Institute for Social Equity at Virginia Commonwealth University.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT (KCRG) - A new poll finds that 81 percent of Americans expect the United States will have to live with the coronavirus as the new normal, while 14 percent expect that the coronavirus will be wiped out in the United States.

The poll from Quinnipiac University dove into topics regarding COVID, mental health, and politics.

54 percent of Americans support airlines requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination from their passengers, a slight increase from September when the question was previously posed. 42 percent oppose requiring proof.

Roughly one-third of Americans (34 percent) say the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on how lonely they feel while 65 percent say it has not. 11 percent of adults say they are drinking more than they were before the coronavirus pandemic, 68 percent say they are not drinking more, and 19 percent volunteered they do not drink alcoholic beverages.

Americans found themselves split when asked what political party in Congress is more likely to protect their right to vote. 43 percent thought Democrats would do a better job of protecting their right, while 42 percent thought Republicans would. 12 did not offer an opinion.

