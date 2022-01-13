Pella family sculpts lighthouse out of snow for a good cause

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A Pella family has sculpted a lighthouse out of snow and ice, and it’s all for a good cause.

The Wiersma Family sculpted the lighthouse that now occupies the family’s front lawn, complete with a spiral staircase and observation deck.

The family is using its building skills to raise money for Living Water Wells.

It is an organization which provides clean drinking water for communities across the globe.

“We want to instill in our kids, and we believe that life is the most fulfilling when you do things for others and when you look to serve others,” Nolan Wiersma said. “So that’s been a huge thing and a huge blessing.”

This is the fourth year the Family has done snow sculpting.

