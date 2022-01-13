Show You Care
Pella company provides COVID-19 testing for employees

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Finding a COVID-19 test can be tricky in Iowa. That’s why the Vermeer campus in Pella set up a heath-services building to bring COVID-19 tests to its workers while they’re on the job.

Employees and their families can get a PCR or at-home test.

Vermeer says its at-work testing setup comes with some major advantages for the company.

“They go through the normal reporting system through the state of Iowa as every single other medical professional out there, that all gets reported there, but we do have the advantage of just having it on site — easy access to track any sort of issue or anything like that,” Steve Flann, who oversees the clinic and pharmacy at Vermeer said.

The building also includes a full primary care clinic and a Walgreens pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

