Officer involved in fatal Sergeant Bluff shooting

The subject was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where they died as a result of the gunshot.(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, two Woodbury County Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Woodford Mobile Home Park.

A witness directed the deputies to a white male subject who was attempting to force his way into a trailer home. Upon making contact with the subject, the subject advanced towards the deputies with a tire iron in his hand.

A deputy fired their taser, but the taser was ineffective. After being struck with the tire iron by the subject, the second deputy fired their firearm striking the subject.

The subject was transported to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where they died as a result of the gunshot.

The deputy who was assaulted was transported to Unity Point hospital in Sioux City for their injuries. They have since been released and placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting.

