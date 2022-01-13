Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting newborn in trash

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.

Alexis Avila of Hobbs was told by a Lea County judge at her arraignment that she can stay out of jail pending trial and set house arrest as a main condition of release.

Police said a group of people were looking through a dumpster for anything of value last Friday in Hobbs, near the Texas border, when they heard what they thought was a dog or kitten.

They moved a trash bag and found a baby inside, wrapped in a dirty blanket with its umbilical cord still attached.

They immediately called authorities and tried to keep the boy warm until police and paramedics arrived.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Avila, who admitted to giving birth at another location and then leaving the baby in a dumpster.

Questioned by police, Avila said she was not aware that she was pregnant until Jan. 6 when she sought medical attention for abdominal pain.

She told detectives that she was experiencing stomach pain the next day and unexpectedly gave birth.

Search warrants for Avila’s car and her family’s home turned up blood evidence, clothing and a towel.

Authorities said the infant is in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Like other states, New Mexico has a safe haven law, which allows parents to leave a baby younger than 90 days at a safe location without criminal consequences.

The laws began to pass in state legislatures around the nation in the early 2000s in response to reports of gruesome baby killings and abandonments, which received copious media attention.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Girl fatally struck by police vehicle was headed to store
The Iowa State Patrol shared this image of a driver caught speeding over 100 mph. Officials...
Iowa State Patrol: Driver speeding over 100 mph claims Mustang behind him caused him to speed

Latest News

The Linn County Board of Supervisors will have its 2nd consideration of a proposed solar...
Board of Regents votes to remove the ACT and SAT requirements for Iowa's three public universities
NOMI Health is opening a drive-through testing site in the parking lot of Liberty High School.
Nomi Health opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Johnson County
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia warns of Cuba, Venezuela deployment if tensions with US mount
Senate Democrats are trying to pass 2 key voting rights bills without breaking the filibuster.
Democratic lawmakers aim to break filibuster to pass voting rights legislation
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is set to meet to discuss recent studies on the impacts...
Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission meeting to discuss impacts of Linn County Casino