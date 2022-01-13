Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man loses 200 lbs. in weight loss journey after COVID puts him out of business

During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be when he weighed 400 pounds. Now as a fitness trainer, he's inspiring others to get healthy.(Courtesy: Joahua Swiger)
By Jim Mendoza and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Several days a week, Joshua Swiger works out at a park in Makakilo, Hawaii using his body weight to build muscle and burn fat.

“I try to do a hike once or twice a week. I mix it up a lot. I end up doing some sort of activity pretty much every day,” he told HawaiiNewsNow.

A couple of years ago, fitness was the furthest thing from Swiger’s mind. In January 2020, he was contestant on the game show “Jeopardy!”

“I became known for being the aloha shirt guy on ‘Jeopardy!’” he said.

The married father weighed more than 400 pounds at the time.

“I was not just overweight, not just obese, but according to the charts morbidly obese,” he said.

When the pandemic hit, Swiger owned a small tour company that went under when tourism dried up.

“The summer was going to be really great for me, and the business 100% shut down in a matter of days,” he said.

The storm cloud turned out to have a silver lining, though. While he searched for jobs and tightened his belt, he took a hard look at himself.

“I didn’t feel like I was that big until I looked in a mirror, then I would say, ‘Oh, my goodness!’” he said.

It flipped a switch in his way of thinking and set him on a journey to lose weight. He began simply by watching his diet and doing easy exercises with his kids.

To his surprise, the pounds fell from his frame.

“I’m pretty sure that in another five or six years I would have seen some very serious health problems,” he said. “I don’t think I would have done this without the pandemic, and that’s a really weird thing to say. "

Swiger is half the man he used to be. He just reached his weight goal, tipping the scale at a fit 200 pounds. Even his career has been transformed. He’s now a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

“My mission from now on is to encourage and inspire as many people as I can so that they can do impossible things too,” he said.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint
The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the...
Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says
A majority of Virginia parents are willing to have their children vaccinated for COVID-19,...
POLL: 81 Percent of American’s think COVID is here to stay; 54 percent support airlines requiring proof of vaccination
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
President Joe Biden is making his case for voting rights, but the bill will most likely not...
Bush pushes voting bill to Senate