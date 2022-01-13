Show You Care
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

