Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa senators against proposal to make legislation easier to pass

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley(WGEM)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s Senate delegation is against a proposal by President Joe Biden to reduce the filibuster, a tool used to slow legislation through the upper chamber.

The president says a limited change is needed to pass important voting rights legislation, though Sen. Chuck Grassley says Republicans will use the change to their own benefit if they get the chance.

“So whether a Republican suggested or a Democrat president suggested it’s a wrong thing to do because it destroys the historic role of the United States Senate being a deliberative body,” said Grassley.

When asked if Republicans would change the filibuster back to its current format if Democrats create an exception, Grassley said no.

“Well , I assume if they change it in the next two or three days, whenever this comes to a vote, it’ll be changed forever,” he said.

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Joni Earnst, also blasted the proposal to reduce the filibuster.

“The Senate was created specifically to prevent a mob rule mentality. James Madison, the Father of the Constitution, describe the Senate as the anchor of the federal government,” said Ernst on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

Not all Democrats support the change, so the president doesn’t have the votes to lower the filibuster right now. But that could change and would make legislation much easier to pass for the Democrats right now.

Right now, it takes 60 senators to agree to end a filibuster, which is an oral or written request to prevent a vote. Biden has stated he supports a limited exception to pass voting rights legislation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Girl fatally struck by police vehicle was headed to store
The Iowa State Patrol shared this image of a driver caught speeding over 100 mph. Officials...
Iowa State Patrol: Driver speeding over 100 mph claims Mustang behind him caused him to speed

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposes 4% "flat tax" during address to lawmakers
Expert: Flat tax rate proposal could increase taxes for poorer Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax
FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in...
Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll
Peosta's mayor resigned just days before he ran for re-election as the only candidate.
Early voting underway in Peosta mayoral special election