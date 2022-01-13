Iowa Board of Regents votes to remove the ACT and SAT requirements for all three of the public universities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2022 The Iowa Board of Regents voted to permanently remove the ACT and SAT requirements for all three of the public universities - Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI.

These requirements were first waived temporarily in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic to avoid penalizing students who might not be to take the test or miss the test date due to the pandemic. This result will not affect private scholarships which may still require an ACT or an SAT to qualify or certain colleges within these universities which stay mill require an ACT or SAT.

It will also not affect any of Iowa’s private universities and colleges such as Upper Iowa University and Coe College which fall outside of The Iowa Board of Regents’ control.

A student’s ACT or SAT still may be considered towards a student’s application if a student applies and provides a score.

The University of Iowa updated its website in light of today’s decision and says students might have to submit additional academic documents, transcripts, or a personal statement to receive admission.

