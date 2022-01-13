Injured person found along Hawkeye Downs Road in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a person was found injured and lying on the side of Hawkeye Downs Road SW near the intersection of 6th Street SW on Thursday morning.

Police said they don’t know the extent of the person’s injuries or what caused the injuries.

The person, who has not been identified, is being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. We’re working to get more details.

