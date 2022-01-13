Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds has canceled her Thursday visits to Cedar Rapids and Dysart after her office said she isn’t feeling well.

In a news release, the governor’s office said Reynolds has tested negative for COVID-19, but will cancel her trips to eastern Iowa for Thursday.

She had scheduled stops at Little Knights Learning Center in Dysart, a tour of Van Meter, Inc. in Cedar Rapids and a North Scott Rotary Meeting in Davenport.

Reynolds still plans to attend the Condition of the Guard and the Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month events Thursday morning at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

