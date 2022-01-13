Show You Care
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot denied pretrial release

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington, D.C. judge has denied a second request for pretrial release for an Iowan charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, was once released on bond with a ban on using the internet. However, the court says Jensen violated those rules over the summer by looking at videos that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Jensen is in federal holding in Pennsylvania.

A trial date has not been set.

At least six Iowans have been charged or convicted in connection to the attack.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

