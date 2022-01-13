Cedar Rapids police arrest wanted man after brief chase Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a man, who is wanted in Johnson County, was intoxicated when he led them on a car chase just after midnight Thursday morning.

Police said it started when they tried to stop a vehicle that had no plates in the 200 block of Collins Road northeast. They said they also suspected it of being stolen.

Police said the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Paul Ryerson, took off before stopping at 1st Avenue and Cleveland Street southwest, where he was arrested.

Ryerson faces numerous charges, including OWI.

Court documents show he’s wanted in Johnson County for stealing a car from Billion Auto in Iowa City. He’s also wanted in Missouri on other charges.

