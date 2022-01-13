Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Campbell’s is selling candles that smell like its soup

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey...
The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.(Campbell's Soup Company via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For anyone who’s ever wanted to fill their home with the smell of chicken noodle soup without actually having to make it, Campbell’s has you covered.

The company is launching two limited-edition candles that smell like its signature products: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese.

The Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle features notes of roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese, while the Chicken Noodle Soup candle features notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers.

You even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid. Once the candle has fully burned, a miniature “Snowbuddy” keepsake will be revealed.

The company is only making 2,000 candles, which are priced at $24 each.

Visit the website here to purchase a candle while supplies last, or visit CAMP stores in New York, New Jersey, Dallas and Connecticut to find one in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Mother of 3 children found dead in Calif. apartment charged with murder