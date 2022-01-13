Show You Care
Bob Saget fan in Iowa grateful for online interaction with the actor before his death

Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa woman is holding onto a tweet Bob Saget sent her before he died. Saget died suddenly last Friday inside his Florida hotel room.

Jodee Wedgeworth of Des Moines grew up watching Full House and tweeted at Saget in November to let him know she liked his book, and had tickets to his upcoming show in Dubuque. Saget replied to the tweet saying, “That’s so kind, Thank you so much. Looking forward to seeing you in March.”

Bob Saget replied to Des Moines woman's tweet.
Bob Saget replied to Des Moines woman's tweet.(KCRG)

Wedgeworth said she was shocked by the actor’s recent death. As an actor on “Full House” she said Saget was an example of a nurturing father, something she didn’t experience growing up.

”One of the things I wanted to do, was make sure that people in my life you know who had made a difference whether you know they were directly in my life or even you know maybe on a more celebrity level, I wanted to let them know that they meant something to me. And I’m just really glad that Bob died after I got a chance to tell him that,” Wedgeworth told us.

Saget was set to perform at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque in March. After his death the casino announced it’s refunding tickets to people like Wedgeworth, who planned to attend the show.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

