‘The Big Splash!’ festival on banks of Iowa River canceled

Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Courtesy of Mortenson Construction
Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Courtesy of Mortenson Construction
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After initially postponing the event from August 2020 to August 2022, the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium, University of Iowa’s IIHR (Hydroscience and Engineering), as well as the City of Iowa City, are canceling ‘The Big Splash’, a two-day festival described as “a free outdoor extravaganza of music, dance, circus arts, and spectacle.

The event was planned as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the University of Iowa’s IIHR and Hancher’s 50th anniversary season.

“It truly breaks our heart to cancel The Big Splash!,” said Chuck Swanson, Hancher’s executive director. “We were so excited about bringing this one-of-a-kind event to our campus and community. And we were so excited to work with such a great collection of partners—including the City of Iowa City and our friends at IIHR. Collaboration is central to our work, and The Big Splash! was really going to show the power of great partnerships. That said, the relationships we’ve all built together will last, and I know we will have other great opportunities to work together.”

The decision to cancel The Big Splash! was based on resulting factors from the pandemic.

Hancher does plan to include some aspects from the event in their 2022-2023 season.

