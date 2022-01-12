Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday carries the potential for heavy snow in parts of eastern Iowa, according to forecasters.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Friday into early Saturday for a large portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, including areas such as Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Washington, and points the west.

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022. (KCRG)

Snow is expected to develop from northwest to southeast across the area on Friday, likely after the morning commute on that day. The evening commute could see more significant impacts with snow-covered roads likely, and the potential for heavy snow falling at the same time.

“It still appears as though the heaviest snow will fall in central Iowa, just west of the viewing area,” TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “However, you should still expect disruptions due to heavy snowfall in eastern Iowa as well, with effects lingering into Saturday morning.”

TIMING: Snow develops in the northwest zone of the viewing area late morning on Friday, spreading across the rest of the viewing area on Friday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall rates are likely to develop late afternoon into the evening on Friday.

AMOUNTS: Heavier totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible along and west of a line from Charles City through Waterloo, down toward Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. 1 to 3 inches will be possible east of that area, with a narrower band of a trace to 1 inch of snow along the Mississippi River, including the Dubuque area. Amounts could taper off quickly on the eastern edge of these forecast areas, due to easterly winds at the surface that will be introducing dry air into those regions.

Expected snowfall amounts with a winter storm on Friday, January 14, through Saturday, January 15, 2022. (KCRG)

IMPACTS: Expect snow-covered roads that will make travel hazardous starting on Friday afternoon, continuing until at least Saturday morning. Winds will not be particularly intense with this system, but a 10 to 20 mph breeze could cause some blowing and drifting at times, especially in open areas.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: Any shift to the storm system’s track could cause a shift in the heaviest snowfall amounts. The atmosphere is connected, so other storm systems in the overall atmospheric flow influence the weather around eastern Iowa. Of particular interest with this storm system is a high pressure system in southeast Canada, and a developing low pressure system off the U.S. east coast. If either of these systems wind up in a different location than currently expected, this could shift the track our winter storm takes.

After the storm system, colder air returns to the region. Temperatures will be near or below normal to wrap up the weekend, but not in the same kind of dangerously cold ranges we have seen earlier this month.

