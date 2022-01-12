Who to tell if you test positive for COVID-19 at home

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The CDC and the city of Dubuque’s Public Health Specialist recommend patients who test positive on an at-home COVID-19 test call their doctor to make them aware.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says Individuals are not asked to report patient-administered tests directly to public health at this time.

Sara Anne Willette, an immunocompromised Iowan who has been closely watching the COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, says she has had people reach out to her confused on where to turn after testing positive.

“We haven’t had any guidance regarding how to and I know a lot of people who’ve tested at home, I can think of five people offhand, one of whom tests their child tested positive this morning, at home, and they don’t know who to talk to,” said Willette.

Mary Rose Corrigan, The Dubuque Public Health Specialist, says it is in the patient’s best interest to contact their doctor.

“They can make a note of that on your health record. And they can also ask you about your symptoms and see if you need any treatment or guidance on how to take care of yourself during that period. And also, they won’t be surprised if you do develop further symptoms that require a health care provider to see you or their assistance,” said Corrigan.

Corrigan recommends patients record the positive test electronically if possible to avoid overwhelming doctor’s offices.

