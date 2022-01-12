Snow Chances

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak overnight system could bring a snow shower or a light wintery mix Thursday morning. Overall does not look to be too impactful. The main story continues to be Friday’s storm. Accumulating snow will be likely across a good share of the state. A band of 3-6″ including Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City. A sharp gradient will exist north and east of this line with the Dubuque area likely getting a trace to 1″. As always the track of this storm means everything so pay attention to the latest forecast update.

