Quiet with some clouds to start off, slight chance of a wintry mix tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairly quiet weather continues today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky to start us off. It’s feasible that a few scattered flurries may occur over our northeast zone this morning, but impacts will be low or none at all. Later tonight, another weak system looks to drop through and while it primarily looks to produce some clouds, a little bit of wintry mix can’t be ruled out. This will be something to watch for going into the commute tomorrow morning. Otherwise, the system for Friday afternoon and night continues to be the one to watch for accumulating snow potential. At this time, it appears several inches may occur, especially the farther west you go. This track is still not set and will be worth watching as we get closer to that point. Have a good day!

