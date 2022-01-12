Show You Care
Prairie survives a scare from Linn-Mar, winning 55-49

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Prairie Hawks have started the season strong, but faced a tough road test against Linn Mar.

The Lions kept the contest close throughout the game, but Prairie pulled away in the final minutes to seal the 55-49 victory.

Prairie moves to 9-1 and stays atop the Mississippi Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference. Linn-Mar drops to 5-4.

