Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Poll: American’s agree that bigger danger to U.S. comes from within, not from country’s adversaries

Americans were also in agreement in their disapproval of congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo,...
Americans were also in agreement in their disapproval of congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN. Connecticut (KCRG) -A new national poll from Quinnipiac University finds Americans share a dismal outlook on the state of the country and a future of deepening political division.

67 percent of American’s say they think political instability within the country is a larger threat to the United States, compared to just 19 percent who fear other countries are a bigger danger. That finding is shared among Democrats, Independents, and Republicans too, with 83 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of Independents, and 66 percent of Republicans feeling this way.

Americans also feel like the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse, with 58 percent of citizens sharing the grim outlook. Just 37 percent feel like democracy is secure.

53 percent of Americans expect political divisiveness to worsen over their lifetime; 28 percent expect it to remain about the same, and just 15 percent expect it to ease.

Americans were also in agreement in their disapproval of congress. Americans give Republicans in Congress a negative 26 - 62 percent job approval rating with 13 percent not offering an opinion. Americans give Democrats in Congress a negative 30 - 59 percent job approval rating with 11 percent not offering an opinion.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Boy Scout Troop 250 collecting uniforms, donations for Uniform Library
In order to fulfill grant requirements, the project must be completed by June 30th, 2023.
Board of Regents approves $9.2 million expansion for the State Hygienic Lab to expand public health testing
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week