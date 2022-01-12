Poll: American’s agree that bigger danger to U.S. comes from within, not from country’s adversaries

HAMDEN. Connecticut (KCRG) -A new national poll from Quinnipiac University finds Americans share a dismal outlook on the state of the country and a future of deepening political division.

67 percent of American’s say they think political instability within the country is a larger threat to the United States, compared to just 19 percent who fear other countries are a bigger danger. That finding is shared among Democrats, Independents, and Republicans too, with 83 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of Independents, and 66 percent of Republicans feeling this way.

Americans also feel like the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse, with 58 percent of citizens sharing the grim outlook. Just 37 percent feel like democracy is secure.

53 percent of Americans expect political divisiveness to worsen over their lifetime; 28 percent expect it to remain about the same, and just 15 percent expect it to ease.

Americans were also in agreement in their disapproval of congress. Americans give Republicans in Congress a negative 26 - 62 percent job approval rating with 13 percent not offering an opinion. Americans give Democrats in Congress a negative 30 - 59 percent job approval rating with 11 percent not offering an opinion.

