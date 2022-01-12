No, it won’t cost you $9.49 a gallon at FasFuel in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at the FasFuel in Marion say the sign advertising the cost of gas is faulty after a truck hit it.

The sign at the gas station, located at the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue, is visibly damaged from the incident.

Staff say the numbers on the sign won’t move after the crash.

The actual price, as seen at the pump, shows $3.09 a gallon for unleaded plus.

