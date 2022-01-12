Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No, it won’t cost you $9.49 a gallon at FasFuel in Marion

Staff at the gas station, located at the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue, say the sign is...
Staff at the gas station, located at the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue, say the sign is faulty after being hit by a truck.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at the FasFuel in Marion say the sign advertising the cost of gas is faulty after a truck hit it.

The sign at the gas station, located at the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue, is visibly damaged from the incident.

Staff say the numbers on the sign won’t move after the crash.

The actual price, as seen at the pump, shows $3.09 a gallon for unleaded plus.

Staff at the gas station, located at the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue, say the sign is...
Staff at the gas station, located at the corner of 10th Street and 8th Avenue, say the sign is faulty after being hit by a truck.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds awards $36.6 million in childcare grants to projects across Iowa
A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)
Cedar Rapids detects increase of COVID-19 in city’s wastewater
The City of Cedar Rapids said it has detected a significant increase of COVID-19 in the city’s...
Cedar Rapids detects increase of COVID-19 in city’s wastewater
Iowa Department of Human Services
Iowa board votes to settle 2 sexual harassment lawsuits