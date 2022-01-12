No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61.
There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12.
Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State.
