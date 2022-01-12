Show You Care
No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) looks to pass against Kansas forward David McCormack (33)...
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) looks to pass against Kansas forward David McCormack (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61.

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to lead Kansas, which rebounded from a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. Christian Braun had 13 points and Harris had 12.

Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

