Minneapolis, St. Paul restaurants to implement ‘proof of vaccine’ policy for those five years and older

(WAGM)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul are putting in place a temporary policy starting January 19 requiring customers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test at places serving food and drink.

This applies for anyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, so those ages five and older. A photo of the vaccine card will work as proof of vaccine.

A negative test will be needed for children ages 2-4. Anyone under 2 years old is exempt.

The announcement Wednesday temporarily requires either a proof of vaccine or negative COVID test from at least 72 hours before for customers.

This includes restaurants, bars, coffee shops, theaters, concert halls, and sports arenas and venues that will have to follow this new policy. This does include Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves games. It doesn’t include schools, nursing homes or hospitals.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says this policy doesn’t include at-home rapid tests. They require the lab test. Vaccinated against COVID-19 is defined as meeting the original course of the vaccine. It does not include a booster.

St. Paul’s mandate ends after 40 days. Minneapolis’ is expected to just be temporary, no timeline was given.

According to the Director of Economic Policy and Development, Erik Hansen, enforcement will be up to the businesses, but it could result eventually in a misdemeanor charge.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

