Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

