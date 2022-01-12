Show You Care
Linn County Sherriff’s Deputy receives key to city of Coggon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sherriff’s Deputy Will Halverson received a key to the city of Coggon on January 11th at a public ceremony for his bravery this past June.

Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times after responding to an armed robbery at the Casey’s on Highway 13 on June 20th.

“I appreciate more what I have,” Deputy Halverson said. “My family, my children, and my friends and just the amount of support. You know, I knew it was there but I didn’t know it was there like this and that’s really shown me this is the right career for me, this is what I wanna do with my life and it was more reaffirming that this is where I belong.”

Coggon’s mayor Travis Beckman also declared June 20, 2022 as Public Safety Appreciation Day. Along with Deputy Halverson, other EMS and first responders who helped save his life that night were honored.

The alleged shooter, 38-year-old Stanley Donahue, was arrested after a 12-hour manhunt along Highway 13 near Coggon. He was spotted by KCRG reporters.

Deputy Halverson spent several weeks in the hospital following the incident and has not yet been cleared to return to active duty.

Donahue is charged with attempted murder in the shooting as well as first degree robbery. He’s scheduled to go to trial on July 12th at the Linn County Courthouse. Donahue requested a change of venue late last year due to media coverage and Halverson’s profession, but the judge denied his request.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

