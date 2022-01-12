Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

It’s a girl! Meet Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s first elephant calf

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an elephant calf — the first for...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an elephant calf — the first for the zoo. The newest arrival made its entrance at about 11:33 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2022.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s African elephant calf made its media debut Wednesday morning.

The baby elephant was born Friday — a first for the Omaha zoo — to Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant. The 21-year-old father, Callee, arrived at the zoo in 2019.

The zoo did not announce the calf’s gender and weight at that time, but shared Wednesday that the elephant — a girl — was a bit small for a baby elephant. She weighs between 175 and 200 pounds.

But the good news is that she and the herd are doing really well, zoo personnel said Wednesday. She is exploring, and the adults are very attentive to keep her out of trouble, Zoo Director Dennis Pate said Wednesday.

It was an exciting addition for Henry Doorly staff, who have been waiting for years for this.

“The staff — everybody here at the zoo — is ecstatic about this,” Pate said. “Part of the reason is you’ve got to wait 22 months for it to happen. And the patience required to follow this through — with hormone levels and baby-proofing the exhibit is — and all of the ‘What if?’ scenarios that elephant staff and veterinary staff have put together so that we could be prepared no matter what happened.”

Zoo staff are also excited to welcome a playmate for the new baby: A second African elephant calf is expected to arrive this winter as well.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Coggon home invasion suspect arrested
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with snow...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Friday, heavy snow possible
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Girl fatally struck by police vehicle was headed to store

Latest News

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19
Iowa DCI says deputies shot and killed a man in northwestern Iowa after he hit one of them with...
Officer involved in fatal Sergeant Bluff shooting
Doug Jensen, 41.
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot denied pretrial release
The panel investigating the January 6th Capitol Riot wants to talk to House Minority Leader...
Jan. 6 Committee to speak with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy