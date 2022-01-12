Iowa State Patrol: Driver speeding over 100 mph claims Mustang behind him caused him to speed
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol stopped a driver on Highway 100 near Cedar Rapids after clocking him at speeds well over 100 mph.
The ISP shared an image on its Facebook page, saying the driver claimed there was a Mustang behind him that caused him to speed up on the Highway.
“I guess he must have thought Trooper Rahnbarger’s Patrol Car was the Mustang?!” the ISP wrote. “Funny thing is...no Mustang was in sight.”
The ISP shares images of people stopped after going more than 100 mph on its Facebook page to remind Iowans to slow down and drive safely.
