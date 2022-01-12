Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol: Driver speeding over 100 mph claims Mustang behind him caused him to speed

The Iowa State Patrol shared this image of a driver caught speeding over 100 mph. Officials...
The Iowa State Patrol shared this image of a driver caught speeding over 100 mph. Officials said the driver claimed a Mustang behind him caused him to speed.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol stopped a driver on Highway 100 near Cedar Rapids after clocking him at speeds well over 100 mph.

The ISP shared an image on its Facebook page, saying the driver claimed there was a Mustang behind him that caused him to speed up on the Highway.

“I guess he must have thought Trooper Rahnbarger’s Patrol Car was the Mustang?!” the ISP wrote. “Funny thing is...no Mustang was in sight.”

The ISP shares images of people stopped after going more than 100 mph on its Facebook page to remind Iowans to slow down and drive safely.

From District 11 - Cedar Rapids Hwy 100 Near Cedar Rapids The driver “claimed” there was a Mustang behind him...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

