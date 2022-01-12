Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week

Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all...
Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all cases, testing positive.(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the state of Iowa hit a new high in weekly positive COVID tests ever with 34,258 positive tests. The previous high was 33,766 positive tests.

Both Linn County and Johnson County hit record highs for their positive tests as well, with 3,514 being reported in Linn County. Johnson County saw 2,972 positive tests, shattering its previous high of 1,373 back in August of 2020.

Dubuque reported 923 positive tests, not quite at the level of their previous high of 1,261 back in November 2020.

The state is also reporting its highest level of hospitalizations since December 2020 with 923. November 2020 saw the highest numbers in the state with 1,527.

Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all cases, testing positive.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Boy Scout Troop 250 collecting uniforms, donations for Uniform Library
In order to fulfill grant requirements, the project must be completed by June 30th, 2023.
Board of Regents approves $9.2 million expansion for the State Hygienic Lab to expand public health testing
A Winter Storm Watch in effect for the areas shaded in blue on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Winter Storm Watch posted, heavy snow possible Friday
Americans were also in agreement in their disapproval of congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo,...
Poll: American’s agree that bigger danger to U.S. comes from within, not from country’s adversaries