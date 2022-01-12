Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa courts system seeks money to hire judges, give raises

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Chief Justice Susan Christensen is seeking a nearly 7 percent increase in the court system’s budget for next year in hopes of increasing salaries and hiring judges, attorneys and other staff after a hiring freeze.

Christensen made the budget proposals for this fiscal year beginning in July during her annual Condition of the Judiciary Address on Wednesday to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

She sought $202.5 million, a 6.7 percent increase and $4.3 million more than Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended.

The court’s proposed budget provides $2 million for open positions that were left unfilled last year, $2.9 million for a 5.9 percent pay raise for judicial officers, and $1.3 million to continue an effort to hire additional judges and other staffers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car...
Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured
Two Iowa school districts reverse course on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door
Cedar Rapids mom looking for a new place after frozen pipes break in apartment next door

Latest News

Another company is looking to build a pipeline to capture and collect carbon emissions in Iowa,...
ADM to partner on carbon-capture pipeline that would run through Cedar Rapids
A boil water advisory is in effect right now for all of Ely, after a major water main break.
Boil advisory in effect in Ely after major water main break
A plea deal is in the works for an Urbana man charged with hitting two people in a hit-and-run,...
Plea deal reached for Urbana man charged in deadly hit-and-run
We now know the name of the police officer and child involved, when a patrol car hit a child.
Police officer driving car that struck and killed child in Iowa identified