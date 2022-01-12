Show You Care
Iowa City Community School District partners with Nomi Health on COVID testing site

The first testing location is at Liberty High School.(WAVE 3 News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nomi Health has announced that they have partnered with the Iowa City Community School District to give the public access to COVID-19 testing.

The first testing location is at Liberty High School. The drive-thru site is open and available, offering both rapid antigen testing (with a 30-minute turnaround time) and PCR testing (with a 24-48 hour turnaround time).

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, Saturday 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location: Liberty High School, 1400 South Dubuque Street, North Liberty IA.

Those interested in a test are asked to register first in advance by visiting nomihealth.com/iowa/. If you are unable to make an appointment online, you may register at the site.

